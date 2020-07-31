'Black Is King': The Best Reactions From Beyoncé's Visual Album

Beyoncé's Black Is King dropped early Friday, and the internet is already obsessing over it!
Shortly after the visual album (a companion to the music of The Lion King: The Gift) premiered on Disney+, fans took to social media to marvel over Bey's latest labor of love. From the intricate costumes to the fire choreography and surprise cameos, the Beyhive seemed to be loving it all.
As one fan so perfectly put it, "Beyoncé just turns up every few years and REINVENTS the visual album. Sets the bar HIGHER. THE AUDACITY."
"I wonder if @Beyonce wake up and say, 'I’m Beyoncé,'" another added. "Like, do she watch stuff online and be like, 'Yes Bey, you did that sis,' like the rest of us? I just want to know what's her reaction to herself doing all the amazing things she does."
While many fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Bey's insanely fierce looks, writing things like, "She snapped so hard oh Beyoncé have mercy," others were simply in awe of her dance moves.
"The CHOREO IN MY POWER??? Punched me straight in the jaw!" a fan exclaimed.
Meanwhile, others praised Beyoncé for representing all kings and queens throughout her masterpiece. "CRYING REAL TEARS because my Queen @Beyonce included Indian girls in her Brown Skin Girl video too!!!" one fan tweeted. "I feel so loved and seen #BlackIsKing Thank you for sharing this beautiful masterpiece with us."
To sum it all up? "Beyoncé is king," Lena Waithe proclaimed.
