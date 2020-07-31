'Black Is King': The Best Reactions From Beyoncé's Visual Album

Beyoncé's Black Is King dropped early Friday, and the internet is already obsessing over it!

Shortly after the visual album (a companion to the music of The Lion King: The Gift) premiered on Disney+, fans took to social media to marvel over Bey's latest labor of love. From the intricate costumes to the fire choreography and surprise cameos, the Beyhive seemed to be loving it all.

As one fan so perfectly put it, "Beyoncé just turns up every few years and REINVENTS the visual album. Sets the bar HIGHER. THE AUDACITY."

Beyoncé just turns up every few years and REINVENTS the visual album. sets the bar HIGHER. THE AUDACITY. #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/rgUeyBzyRV — The Hive 🧚‍♀️ (@beyicon) July 31, 2020

"I wonder if @Beyonce wake up and say, 'I’m Beyoncé,'" another added. "Like, do she watch stuff online and be like, 'Yes Bey, you did that sis,' like the rest of us? I just want to know what's her reaction to herself doing all the amazing things she does."

I wonder if @Beyonce wake up & say, “I’m Beyoncé.”



Like, do she watch stuff online & be like, “Yes Bey, you did that sis” like the rest of us?



I just want to know what’s her reaction to herself doing all the amazing things she does.



Anywho, stream #BlackIsKing on @disneyplus — Jonah M. Gilmore, M.A. (@JonahMGilmore) July 31, 2020

While many fans on Twitter couldn't get enough of Bey's insanely fierce looks, writing things like, "She snapped so hard oh Beyoncé have mercy," others were simply in awe of her dance moves.

she snapped so hard oh beyoncé have mercy #blackisking pic.twitter.com/ylqoL4uOmn — catalina (@ctrlthekid) July 31, 2020

"The CHOREO IN MY POWER??? Punched me straight in the jaw!" a fan exclaimed.

the CHOREO IN MY POWER??? punched me straight in the jaw #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/WvjcveAGqN — James Grande-Knowles 🐝 (@jxmesmerc) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, others praised Beyoncé for representing all kings and queens throughout her masterpiece. "CRYING REAL TEARS because my Queen @Beyonce included Indian girls in her Brown Skin Girl video too!!!" one fan tweeted. "I feel so loved and seen #BlackIsKing Thank you for sharing this beautiful masterpiece with us."

CRYING REAL TEARS because my Queen @Beyonce included Indian girls in her Brown Skin Girl video too!!! I feel so loved and seen 😭 #BlackIsKing thank you for sharing this beautiful masterpiece with us 💛 pic.twitter.com/2qPN3uZj3S — Ritika🌹 (@lildebbbz) July 31, 2020

To sum it all up? "Beyoncé is king," Lena Waithe proclaimed.

Beyoncé is king. — Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) July 31, 2020

See more reactions below:

Imagine not recognizing that Beyoncé is the supreme. Truly the biggest inspiration for the culture and for music. MY ICON 🥺🤎✨#BlackIsKing — VINCINT (@VINCINT_) July 31, 2020

Just a reminder, yall got nothing on Beyoncé and Blue Ivy #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/Mk2ayYaBpH — AgustDynasty⁷ (@btsluvuurs) July 31, 2020

The love they have for one another is out of this world....THESE ARE SISTERS!!!! #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/d0TgtRbtjm — UNGODLY KEY THEE SIREN! (@SailorOkoye) July 31, 2020

There are literally so many South African entertainers in #BlackIsKing. We should all be so proud of them. It’s honestly mind blowing. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vl2OTxdiEb — Bassie the Prefect 👩🏽‍💼 (@BassieM_) July 31, 2020

Me still up in bed looking at all the #BlackIsKing tweets while the movie plays again on my TV. pic.twitter.com/ELUEjqWq6w — Coitus Jr (@TheCurtisJr_) July 31, 2020

Black Is King is dedicated to Beyoncé’s son Sir. I’M CRYING 🥺 #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/rauq0JyAUl — The Hive 🧚‍♀️ (@beyicon) July 31, 2020