'BIP' Star Jordan Kimball Engaged to Girlfriend Christina Creedon -- See the Ring

Jordan Kimball is engaged! The Bachelor in Paradise alum proposed to his girlfriend, Christina Creedon, on Christmas Eve. The couple shared the exciting news on their social media on Saturday.

Kimball posted a handful of photos from the proposal, showing off his fiancee's stunning sparkler from JamesAllen.com. He also penned a lengthy and heartfelt note to his bride-to-be.

"I would bend my knee a million times to stand by you. This ring represents how much I love and listen to you, #jamesallenpartner I selected every detail while smiling and nervously envisioning this moment," he wrote in part. "I can’t express how lucky I am and just how deeply I’ve fallen in love with you Christina. I could cry thinking about how happy you make me. I promise to love, nurture and to protect you as long as my heart beats here on earth. I hope that even beyond this life you’ll remember this love. I can’t imagine life without you anymore."

Creedon also posted a video of the moment when Kimball got down on one knee.

"My Dear Jordan Kelly, You are the most perfect man. My heart beats a thousand miles per hour thinking about you," she wrote in part. "Thank you for making me feel like the only woman in the room. Thank you for being the most beautiful and genuine gentleman."

Kimball and Creedon began dating in 2019. Earlier this month, he spoke about knowing that his lady love was "The One," while chatting on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast.

"I think that Christina’s definitely The One. I have no doubts or reservations about that. She knows how I feel, and the world may know how I feel sooner than later," he said.

Kimball participated in Becca Kefrin's season 14 of The Bachelorette. He then appeared on season five of Bachelor in Paradise, where he was briefly engaged to Jenna Cooper. The two split in 2018. He returned for another season of BiP in 2019, but left after he got in a fight with Christian Estrada.