Bindi Irwin's Husband Chandler Powell Shares Daughter Grace's New Favorite Pastime

Chandler Powell is getting in some sweet daddy-daughter time with his 4-month-old little girl, Grace Warrior. The 24-year-old husband of Bindi Irwin took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share baby Grace's cute new interest -- herself!

"Grace trying to get the right selfie angle on our daily 'dad-venture'😂" Powell captioned the clip, in which Grace reaches for the camera, trying to angle it towards her more. "Her new favorite thing is seeing herself in the camera!"

It seems the dynamic duo spends lots of time together while Powell is continuing his conservation work with the Australia Zoo.

Earlier this week he shared a sweet photo of himself and his daughter sitting above a waterfall, writing, "Exploring Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve creeks with the best adventure buddy in the world💚."

Powell also gushed about his wife in honor of her 23rd birthday last month, calling her "the most amazing woman I know."

The birthday was also a special one for Irwin, who wrote on Instagram, "My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift."