Bindi Irwin's Adorable Daughter Grace Can't Stop Giggling in Sweet Video Amid Her Mom's Social Media Break

Just because Bindi Irwin is off social media right now doesn't mean fans can't see photos of her adorable baby daughter, Grace Warrior.

Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, took to Instagram to share the most precious video of his wife and their 3-month-old cutie. In the clip, Bindi sings about all of the states in America as Grace giggles at her mom.

"Sound on! 🔊 Our little Grace Warrior learning about her dad’s home country from her beautiful mama 🇺🇸," Chandler, who is American, wrote. "P.S. Bindi wanted to send a shoutout to New Hampshire! Grace’s laugh was too adorable to remember every state!"

Proud uncle Robert Irwin also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share two new pics of himself cradling his niece.

"Uncle life is just the best ☺️ Look at Grace’s little smile!!!!" He captioned the sweet pics.

The posts come a few weeks after Robert's older sister, Bindi, shared that she was stepping away from social media and her work in the public eye "to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family."

The conservationist also spoke about protecting one's mental health and praised those dealing with "depression, anxiety, and other battles."

Robert recently spoke to ET's Rachel Smith about his sister, gushing about her new role as a mom.

"She's just the most kind, just genuine person that you'll ever meet and now to see her as a mom, it's just amazing," Robert told ET. "She is such a good mom and she's really tried to now prioritize just time with family. She's taking time out with, of course, Chandler [Powell], her husband, and her beautiful daughter, Grace, and so me being an uncle getting to be in there and be involved, it's just amazing and I never thought I'd see my big sister as a mom. It's just a really surreal and wonderful experience and to have a new family member is just awesome."