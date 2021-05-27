Bindi Irwin Shares Daughter Grace's First Koala Encounter

Bindi Irwin is introducing her baby girl, Grace, to her beloved animals at the Australia Zoo.

The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet snap of her and husband Chandler Powell's daughter meeting a koala for the first time, and needless to say, it doesn't get much cuter than this!

"Grace Warrior’s first koala encounter," Irwin captioned it. "She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala! Too cute. 🐨."

Powell, 24, posted the same photo, captioning his post, "2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we’ve met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior."

Irwin also shared an adorable photo of Powell cuddling up close to the koala in a solo pic. "My husband," she gushed.

Earlier this week, Irwin and Powell celebrated two months with their precious newborn. "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles! She is the happiest little light in the world 💛🐨," the former Dancing With the Stars champion wrote on Instagram at the time. "P.S. For those wondering, her super cute outfit supports conservation and you can find it in the link in my bio."

Back in April, Irwin emotionally opened up about the relationship her late father, Steve Irwin, would have had with her baby if he were still alive today. The Australian zookeeper, famously known as "The Crocodile Hunter," died in 2006 at the age of 44.

"It's hard knowing that [Grace will] never get to actually meet him and it's devastating because I'll never get to watch their connection. But, I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was," she explained. "It's going to be…it's going to be really special…It's going to be really special for her to know him through us, to tell her about what an amazing man he was."

"It is really hard. It's hard that he's not here because out of everyone in the world, gosh, he would have loved her the most," she continued. "He would have loved her so much. But I think in a way he is still with us. And his heart and soul lives on in all of us and, so yeah, he's never really gone."

