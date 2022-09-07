Bindi Irwin Shares Daughter Grace Warrior's Fashion Sense: 'Khaki Isn't Just A Color, It's an Attitude'

Bindi Irwin’s daughter is ready for fashion week! On Wednesday, the proud mom showed off her and Chandler Powell’s baby girl, Grace Warrior’s, style in the family’s signature look.

“Khaki isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude. #WildlifeWarriors,” the 24-year-old Australian conservationist captioned the shot.

In the picture, Bindi smiles as she holds up Grace, who shows off her adorable khaki jumpsuit. The little one's look is accessorized with a spoon and little cup, which she eagerly holds up for the pic.

Bindi’s attire was the perfect match. The Crickey! It’s the Irwins star wore her Australian Zoo uniform for the impromptu photo shoot with her daughter.

Bindi’s family is famously known for rocking khaki, as it was her late father, Steve Irwin’s, signature look when he hosted The Crocodile Hunter.

On Sunday, Bindi, her brother, Robert Irwin, and their mother, Terri Irwin, paid tribute to Steve on Australia's Father’s Day and the anniversary of his death. In her post, Bindi celebrated her dad for the amazing grandfather he would have been to her daughter.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad,” she wrote next to a throwback photo. “Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

Bindi also recently shared a touching video of Grace recognizing her grandparents. “Tears in my eyes as I share this video,” she wrote. “We call my mum and dad, Bunny and Grandpa Crocodile with Grace. She loves them (and koalas) dearly. On every zoo walk she searches for pictures of her grandparents and it is beyond beautiful. ❤️.”

In the sweet clip, Grace walks up to a picture of Terri and Steve on a wall. The pair smile as they hold up a koala, which is Grace’s favorite animal. In the video, Bindi calls out her parents names, as her daughter points to them. As the video ends, Grace sweetly kisses the koala, before walking away.