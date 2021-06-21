Bindi Irwin Announces Social Media Break Almost 3 Months After Daughter's Birth, Talks Mental Health

Bindi Irwin is taking some time for herself and her family. The 22-year-old conservationist took to Instagram on Monday, posting a sweet photo of herself and her almost 3-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, sharing that she's stepping out of the spotlight for a bit.

"I’m taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," Bindi captioned the post. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal)."

Though Bindi didn't directly share why she was taking a break, the Australia Zoo employee did note that she's had people reach out to her about "working hard to protect their mental health."

"To my friends who are dealing with depression, anxiety and other battles every day - I see you," she continued. "These issues are very real and deserve to be discussed and addressed."

She concluded her post, adding, "Mental health deserves more understanding and support instead of being dismissed or patronized. You are absolutely worthy of love and kindness."

Hours before the announcement, Bindi posted a quote from Steve Maraboli, writing, "I don't think people realize how much strength it takes to pull yourself out of a dark place mentally. So if you've done that today, or any day, I'm proud of you."

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed their daughter in March. Over the weekend, the new mom shared a post honoring both her late father, Steve Irwin, her husband, and her father-in-law, Chris Powell, for Father's Day.

"These extraordinary men inspire me," Bindi wrote, adding, "and I love them so very much."