Billy Joel Seen Playing a Discarded Piano That Was Left on a Sidewalk -- Watch

Billy Joel gave an impromptu show in Long Island, New York. The 71-year-old entertainer, commonly known as the "Piano Man," was filmed playing a discarded piano that was left on a sidewalk. In the now-viral clip, Joel is seen having a blast playing the keys before wondering why the musical instrument was thrown out.

"It's a perfectly good piano. It's a shame to throw it out," he says before he suggests donating the piano to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.

“They’d probably take it,” he adds while examining it. "These are laminated keys, the pedals work, the action is great … The mechanics are perfect!"

The artist wears a helmet in the clip. According to Newsday, he was on a motorcycle ride when he noticed the piano on the curb. The YouTube video was uploaded on June 26.

Joel, among many other artists, were forced to cancel and postpone their 2020 concerts amid the coronavirus pandemic. His Madison Square Garden residency shows and stadium performances have all been postponed until 2021.

Earlier this month, on the Fourth of July, the famed musician and his wife, Alexis Roderick, celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary. The "Just the Way You Are" crooner shared a lovely photo of their wedding day on his Instagram.

See more on Joel below.