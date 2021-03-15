Billie Eilish Tells Megan Thee Stallion She Deserves Her GRAMMY Record of the Year Win Instead

Billie Eilish won Record of the Year at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night -- but she thought Megan Thee Stallion deserved the win instead. Eilish made her feelings clear while accepting the golden gramophone at the awards show.

"This is really embarrassing for me," Eilish said, taking the stage with her brother and collaborator, Finneas. "Megan, girl, I was going to write a speech about how you deserve this, but then I was like, 'There's no way they're going to choose me.' I was like, 'It's hers!'"

"You deserve this. You had a year that I think is un-toppable," Eilish continued. "You are a queen. I want to cry thinking about how much I love you. You're so beautiful. You're so talented. You deserve everything in the world. Genuinely, this goes to her."

The performer then asked everyone to cheer for Meg.

"But I really do appreciate this," Eilish noted. "Thank you to the Academy... I love my team. Thank you to my brother, Finneas. Thanks for doing this. I love you, thank you."

It’s safe to say the #GRAMMYs Record Of The Year winner is a big fan of @theestallion! 🌟Congratulations to @billieeilish and @finneas for their big win. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Sw4r3HLwqX — CBS (@CBS) March 15, 2021

Eilish won for "Everything I Wanted." She was up against Megan's "Savage," featuring Beyonce, as well as Bey's "Black Parade," Black Pumas' "Colors," Doja Cat's "Say So," Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now" and DaBaby's "Rockstar," featuring Roddy Ricch.

The win came as something of a surprise, as GRAMMYs oddsmakers had Meg and Lipa as frontrunners in most of the Big Four categories this year. Meg ended up taking home Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

However, after the roller coaster that was 2020, it's no wonder the GRAMMYs kept the surprises coming. ET spoke with executive producer Ben Winston ahead of music's biggest night, who rightly hinted that viewers should expect the unexpected.

"Everything is going to be a bit of a surprise because, ultimately, it's a GRAMMYs like no other," he teased. "I really don't think people are going to be disappointed. We are going to put on an evening of real entertainment that people will remember for a very long time. That's my hope, and we are going to try our absolute best."

"It's going to be interesting," host Trevor Noah agreed. "What I'm really excited for is seeing which artists are fans of the other artists. Because of how we're doing the show, everyone's watching everyone else perform, so it's almost like they're performing for each other, and for everybody at home, which is a really cool dynamic."