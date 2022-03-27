Billie Eilish Stuns in Gothic Gucci Gown on Oscars Red Carpet

Billie Eilish was back to black during Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards. The “Happier Than Ever” singer arrived on the carpet in an all-black tulle dress by Gucci. The look was the perfect complement to the singer’s dark tresses that flowed down to her shoulders. In addition, the star wore sleek silver jewelry on her fingers and wrists.

“Very comfortable,” the “Everything I Wanted” singer told ET about the look. Elish was in good company as her mother, Maggie Baird, rocked a sustainable look. The mother-daughter duo sourced their looks from Red Carpet Green Dress.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Eilish was joined on the carpet by her brother, and collaborator, FINNEAS. The “Naked” crooner wore a sleek black tux by Gucci.

The brother-sister duo is nominated in the Best Song category for their song, “No Time to Die,” from the James Bond movie of the same name. The talented duo will also take the stage to perform the single.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition, the Oscars will honor the Bond films for their contribution to film.

For more coverage of the 2022 Oscars, hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes