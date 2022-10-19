Billie Eilish Spotted Kissing Jesse Rutherford: See the PDA Pic

Billie Eilish looked happier than ever as she shared a kiss with her rumored new beau, Jesse Rutherford! In a new photo, the 20-year-old “Bad Guy” singer and the lead vocalist of The Neighborhood, got cozy following a date night in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Eilish leans in close to the rocker, who meets her for a kiss on the lips.

Eilish wore a black hoodie, while Rutherford rocked a black-and-white striped shirt and a crossbody bag. The picture comes almost a week after the two musicians were spotted getting close during a dinner outing.

In a picture taken last Thursday night, the pair sat side by side as they enjoyed a vegan meal at Crossroads Kitchen in L.A. Rutherford, 31, and Eilish dined on pasta as they sat in the red booths.

Andrew Axelband, who was also dining at Crossroads Kitchen, told ET at the time that the pair dined for "hours" and seemed "happy together," as they shared several intimate moments over the course of the meal.

"Billie and Jesse had dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in West Hollywood, California, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night. It definitely seemed like a date and they stayed there for three hours. They had pasta and other dishes. During their dinner, Billie touched the back of Jesse's head for a long time, he kissed her on the cheek, and they both kissed on the lips," Axelband shared. "Billie looked very good and they seemed comfortable and happy together. They didn't get up at all from their table during the meal, and were focused on each other and looking in each other's eyes the whole time. At one point, they spoke about their plans and possibly going to a party at the Kardashians'."

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford spotted at a restaurant together. pic.twitter.com/0jAjX8pynT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 16, 2022

Over the weekend, a fan posted a TikTok video confirming that Eilish and Rutherford were joined by her older brother, Finneas, at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios. In the clip, the GRAMMY-winning singer reaches for Rutherford’s hand as they walk out of an attraction.

So far, neither Eilish nor Rutherford have yet to speak out about their rumored romance. ET has reached out to reps for both stars for comments.

Prior to Rutherford, the “NDA” singer was briefly linked to actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. Eilish was also in a relationship with rapper Brandon "Q" Adams, which was chronicled in her documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry.

Rutherford was previously in a relationship with model Devon Lee Carlson.