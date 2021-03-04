Billie Eilish Reveals Why She Hid Her Bleach Blonde Hair

Billie Eilish is sharing why she hid her bleach blonde hair.

The 19-year-old singer showed off her new hair color last month, also revealing that her former black-and-green look was actually a wig. On Saturday, Eilish answered a couple of fan questions, which included one that asked, "Why did u hided [sic] your blonde hair?"

"'Cause it took six weeks to accomplish…" the "Bad Guy" singer replied, also posting a photo from Jan. 16, in which she was in the "first round" of bleaching her hair. The snap shows Eilish with the top of her hair blonde, while the red is red-orange.

Eilish first showed fans that she ditched her signature neon green-and-black hair in mid-March. She was most recently seen with her two-toned locks at the 2021 GRAMMYs, where she performed her hit song, "Everything I Wanted," which won Record of the Year.

A few hours following the reveal, Eilish cryptically shared a TikTok video of her slightly pulling on her green-and-black hair to seemingly show it was a wig.

On Friday, she showed off her freshly-cut, shaggy hair in an Instagram video.

