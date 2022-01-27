Billboard's Women In Music Awards Returns for 2022: Ciara to Host the Big Event

Billboard’s Women in Music Awards is back!

Billboard announced that the event will officially return on March 2, with a live ceremony at Hollywood Park's YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles. Bringing all the girl power, GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriter Ciara will serve as the host. The event is a celebration of the A-list and rising artists, creatives, producers and executives and their contributions to music.

This year’s ceremony will bring lots of star power. Doja Cat (Powerhouse Award), Karol G (Rulebreaker Award), Saweetie (Game Changer Award), Summer Walker (Chartbreaker Award), Phoebe Bridges (Trailblazer Award), Gabby Barrett (Rising Star Award), and Bonnie Rait (Icon Award) will all take the stage to perform and receive honors during the ceremony.

The Women In Music Awards were held virtually in 2020, and there was not a ceremony in 2021.

Past award recipients have included Ciara, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Madonna, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

This year, Golnar Khosrowshahi, Founder & CEO of Reservoir Media, is set to receive the Executive of the Year Award.

“Billboard’s Women in Music is an annual opportunity for us to celebrate undeniably influential women from across the industry,” Julian Holguin, president of Billboard, said. "From Doja Cat to Karol G, Saweetie and Bonnie Raitt, we couldn’t be more thrilled to honor this diverse group of women pushing limits and breaking down boundaries with a show stopping live event, and for the first time, invite fans to join in on the celebration in-person.”

Billboard’s editorial director, Hannah Karp celebrated the “diverse group of powerful women,” who will be honored. “From legendary acts to those just beginning to make a name for themselves, these are all women pushing the envelope and inspiring fans around the world with their musicality, determination, attitude and style,” she said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring these influencers together for a night of incredible performances and inspiring conversation about the future of music.”

For the first time, fans will be able to purchase tickets to the event starting in February. More details on how to stream the Billboard’s Women in Music Awards will be released at a later date.