Billboard Music Awards Announce Date for 2021 Ceremony

The 28th Billboard Music Awards will be here before you know it!

The annual music awards show, honoring the biggest chart-toppers of the year, announced the date of their 2021 ceremony on Monday. This year's BBMAs will air live on Sunday, May 23, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Nominees have yet to be announced, but top vote-getters will likely include some of the artists who landed multiple nods at the upcoming 2021 GRAMMY Awards -- like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch -- as well as notable GRAMMY snub The Weeknd.

Last year's Billboard Music Awards, hosted by Kelly Clarkson with no audience, featured show-stopping performances from BTS, John Legend, Demi Lovato and more. The big winners of the night were Post Malone, who took home nine total awards, and Billie Eilish, who won Top Female Artist, Top New Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album for her lauded debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

See more highlights from last year's ceremony in the video below.