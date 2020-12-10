Billboard Music Awards 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Host, Performers and More

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally here. The annual music awards show -- like many live events -- was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally coming together in a ceremony airing live on Wednesday night.

In addition to honoring today's top artists, an impressive slate of musicians are set to perform, including Demi Lovato, Brandy featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny,BTS and more. Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show, and Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award.

Read on below for all the details on the BBMAs, including when and how to watch, who is nominated, performing and more.

When are the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: The show airs live, Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: You can watch the show on NBC with a cable subscription. For streamers, NBC is carried on most major live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

Who is hosting? Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row.

Who's performing? This year's Billboard Music Awards performance roster is stacked! Brandy is making her BBMAs debut, performing "Borderline" and "Almost Doesn't Count" as well as "No Tomorrow" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

