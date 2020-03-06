Big Sean Says He Doesn't Feel Equal or Free in Emotional Video

Big Sean is sharing his experience of what it's like to be a black man in America. The 32-year-old rapper shared in a video posted to his Instagram on Tuesday that he doesn't "feel equal" and doesn't "feel free," following the fatal arrest of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that have followed.

"Clearly we got the whole world’s attention, obviously. And justice has to be served. Period," he said. "And if it’s not, I don’t think things are going to change or get better. I know I been protesting, I know a lot of us been out on the streets protesting, and it’s been a lot of unity, but I also see a lot of people with ulterior motives that look like undercover cops. I don’t know if they are undercover cops, but like, you know, starting a lot of the conflict, a lot of the issues. And we've all seen places where they’ve got them bricks conveniently located to wreak havoc, and I don’t know what the ulterior motive is."

"I don’t know if it’s to make us look like we wild beasts or don't have control, but we clearly are not wild beasts. We're extraordinary, talented magical people," he continued. "If you took us out of the equation, the world would be very, very bland ... let's speak up and be heard, but things have to change."

On Monday, Floyd's younger brother, Terrence, called for "positive change" while speaking about the ongoing nationwide protests to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts.

While the majority of the protests have been peaceful, many have been overshadowed by the groups of people who are looting and vandalizing communities. Terrence said he hopes this won't take away from the real cause, which is the call for justice.

"Yes, I do feel like it's overshadowing what's going on because, like I said, he was about peace, he was about unity. The things that are transpiring now, they may call it unity, but it's destructive unity," he explained. "It's not what he was about. That's not what my brother was about."

"It's OK to be angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change another way because we've been down this road already," he continued. "He would want us to seek justice the way we are, the way we're trying to do [it], but channel it another way. The anger, damaging your hometown, it's not the way he'd want."

