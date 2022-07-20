'Big Brother,' 'Survivor' Alums Battle It Out With Words in 'The Challenge: USA' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

The Challenge: USA is not playing around.

Alums from Big Brother, Survivor, Love Island and The Amazing Race find themselves in a wordy battle on this week's episode of the CBS competition, and only ET has the exclusive first look at the chaos.

In the sneak peek, the teams are paired up in the latest competition that tests their grit, brains and physical prowess, which tasks one of the competitors to try and solve a word puzzle as quickly as they can without their partner, whose weight gets added onto -- 10 pounds at a time -- every time their counterpart fails to guess the correct letter, falls off the ledge. As the clip reveals, the partnerships aren't exactly going well as some struggle more than others to land on the same page.

In The Challenge: USA, favorites from CBS reality shows compete in one of the most unpredictable and demanding games of their lives, living in a constant state of paranoia and unable to trust anyone but themselves. Longtime Challenge host T.J. Lavin returns to emcee the special edition.

Familiar faces such as Survivor winners Tyson Apostol, Ben Driebergen and Sarah Lacina; Big Brother winner Xavier Prather; The Amazing Race winner James Wallington; and Love Island winner Justine Ndiba are featured in the series.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

