'Big Brother' Stars Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson Welcome Baby No. 3

Big Brother alums Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson have welcomed a new addition to their family! The reality star couple took to Instagram to share the exciting news that their baby daughter, Atlas, was born on July 16.

Captioning a photo that showcased "It's A Girl" written out in rose petals, Jessica gushed, "In case you missed it 💕 We’re adding to our girl gang! In just a few weeks we’ll be bringing Atlas Ruby Nickson home to forever change our family and we can’t wait 💕"

In a separate post, the now mom of three shared a video of her newborn daughter in the hospital with Ellie Goulding's cover of "How Long Will I Love You" playing in the background. She captioned the sweet moment, "Welcome my love."

Jessica and Cody -- who fell in love in 2017 when they competed on season 19 of CBS' Big Brother, then went on to win season 30 of The Amazing Race -- are already parents to their daughters, 1-year-old Carter and 3-year-old Maverick. Cody is also a dad to his 10-year-old daughter, Paisley, from a previous relationship. The reality stars tied the knot in 2018.

ET spoke with Jessica and Cody in January 2019, where they opened up about their plans for a big family. "And then after this one, I'm ready for the next one, and the next one, and the one after that!" Cody said at the time, admitting he initially wanted 10 kids, but Jessica talked him down to five kids, including Paisley.

"Five is impressive, but I like to think in the future, when they're all grown up and they all come home for the holidays, how great that's gonna be," Jessica said.

Looks like they are well on their way to reaching that goal, congrats you two!