'Big Brother' Season 22 to Kick Off With Two-Hour Move-In Special

Big Brother is returning for season 22, and is kicking things off with a big premiere. The two-hour debut will see the all-star cast move into their new shared home and begin the mind games and tactics that will help them go all the way.

This will be the first all-star season since 2006, and features a cast of houseguests who have all competed before -- including past winners, finalists, viewer favorites and true Big Brother tacticians. The full list of houseguests will be announced closer to the season premiere.

With season 22, Big Brother will be one of the first reality shows to return to production since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and producers are taking safety protocols very seriously.

According to a press release announcing the new season, the production "will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19 with the welfare of everyone involved as the highest priority."

This includes a quarantine period before filming begins, during which time every castmember will be tested for COVID-19 several times. When they enter the house, they will be tested weekly, and will have no contact with crew members or anyone other than fellow houseguests who have also been tested and quarantined.

Additionally, all food and supplied will be disinfected and there will be no live audience in the studio for live episodes. Meanwhile, the crew will be tested periodically, screened on a daily basis for COVID-19 symptoms, and will wear PPE on set while also maintaining distance from other crew members.

The big two-hour move-in special kicks off Wednesday, Aug 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and new episodes will air three times per week -- on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.