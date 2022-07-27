'Big Brother': Daniel Durston Has Fans Raging After Bringing Taylor Hale to Tears With Screaming Tirade

Big Brother has had a long history of iconic "villains" and players who are so conniving that fans almost respect just how cutthroat they really are. Then, there are players that get fans to simply hate them and root for their downfall and expedient eviction.

On Wednesday's new episode of Big Brother Season 24, the already-controversial Daniel Durston cemented his place as one of the most reviled houseguests in recent memory.

Daniel has already faced a lot of criticism for his treatment of Taylor Hale, and he even nominated her for eviction in the first week. He's been obsessed with getting her out of the house, and has been working with Nicole Layog toward that goal.

On Wednesday, things came to a head when Taylor -- who was coupled with Nicole as part of the show's "Bestie Twist" -- tried to show some support to an emotional Nicole. However, Nicole interpreted it as a passive aggressive attack (although no one else in the room seemed to hear it that way), and she told Daniel about what she thought Taylor was telling her.

In response, Daniel lost his cool and confronted Taylor in front of a bunch of other houseguests, yelling, "Don't speak to me until the finale... the same s**t you did to Paloma, you're doing to her. You can f**k right off."

Taylor initially thought he was joking, but when it became clear that he wasn't kidding she tried to talk with him in the living room, and Daniel blamed her for Paloma having to leave the show earlier this season.

"No, stop. I will never forget what you did to Paloma," Daniel yelled. "You think she didn't spiral because of you? You didn't add to that? And now you're trying to do it to Nicole, the mind games?"

At this, Nicole was brought to tears. She tried to talk thing over with Nicole -- and even apologize for the misunderstanding -- only to be coldly shot down. To add insult to injury, Nicole then intentionally threw the Veto Competition, under the belief that it would lead to Taylor going up for eviction.

Needless to say, fans on Twitter -- who have been defending Taylor against most of the entire house this whole season -- laid into Daniel in a serious way.

"Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog are the worst big brother houseguests I’ve ever seen," one user wrote, alongside a clip of the blow-up. "Their treatment of Taylor Hale has been so disgusting to witness."

Daniel Durston and Nicole Layog are the worst big brother houseguests I’ve ever seen. Their treatment of Taylor Hale has been so disgusting to witness. #bb24 pic.twitter.com/KIIxf5RVIp — yas (@adoomies3) July 28, 2022

The way many people in the house have treated Taylor is absolutely unacceptable, but Daniel has reached a different level of cruelty. It’s gross watching him make sweeping, dramatic allegations. #BigBrother — alexis dent (@alexisdent) July 28, 2022

Nicole & Daniel accurately portrayed as bullying Taylor, the Leftovers getting all the screentime as the stars, Ameerah's delusional confidence, Taylor redemption storyline.. #bb24



One of my favorite episodes of Big Brother in a long time. pic.twitter.com/Nfsb6vLUSP — klay (@ghostklay) July 28, 2022

i’m so close to breaking into that big brother house and humbling daniel myself #bb24 pic.twitter.com/7vYNqg8NbD — g (@thatonecoolging) July 28, 2022

My jaw just DROPPED!! Taylor is concerned for another player and Daniel doesn’t like her for trying to help? What is happening? @CBSBigBrother #BB24 #bigbrother #bigbrother24 #cbs — Applepeyer (@Applepeyer) July 28, 2022

Daniel should be removed from the house for that behavior... Taylor should be concerned about her health and safety. #BigBrother #BigBrother24 — Freedom (@majorpayne44) July 28, 2022

No Daniel. What America is watching is the blatant racism and isolation towards Taylor in this house since day 1. #bigbrother #bb24 — Nick Nielsen (@12nnielsen) July 28, 2022

Daniel and Nicole are out here looking stupid as hell. Possibly the most hated contestants on this show #bb24 #bigbrother — ⒫⒭⒤⒱⒜⒯⒠ ⒡⒤⒢⒰⒭⒠ (@IamJohnSimon) July 28, 2022

Nicole & Daniel, I really hope you feel terrible for how you have treated Taylor. Also disappointed that nobody in the house stuck up for her. #TeamTaylor all the way!!! #BigBrother #bigbrother24 — Alexis Feiden (@AlexisFeiden22) July 28, 2022

Glad Nicole is no longer a cop. She doesn't stand for integrity and she's not good at reading people. #bb24 #bigbrother Nicole and Daniel need to go. — . (@geenduisternis) July 28, 2022

I wish @CBSBigBrother would do some sort of America's Vote that allows the fans to send a message straight to Daniel that he is a punk ass bitch that we all hate! #BB24 #bigbrother — S D 🇺🇦🙏✌️ (@SuperPop_9to5) July 28, 2022

Although it hurts to see, I’m glad Big Brother showed America how vile Daniel and Nicole have been to Taylor. No more protecting the bad guys. #bb24 — Diana Nosa (@NosaDiana) July 28, 2022

Wait until Daniel finds out he was trending worldwide, and it wasn't because we all like him



Won't ever let him see the light of day on social media again. If he can treat someone the way he does with no shame, we can do the same. Karma is a bitch.#BB24 #BigBrother — Kristen (@twiceourqueens) July 28, 2022

the big brother community to Daniel after ATTACKING Taylor: #BB24 pic.twitter.com/5aDOrADwYu — estella (@estellaspov) July 28, 2022

The second eviction vote of the season goes down Thursday at 9 pm. ET/PT on CBS.