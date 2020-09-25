'Big Brother All-Stars': Lies, Betrayal and Backstabbing Lead to Big Eviction and Surprising Reveal

The truth will set you free, but it won't always save you from getting kicked out. On Thursday's Big Brother All-Stars eviction night, the week of lies, misplaced trust and betrayals were all revealed -- after it was already too late.

When the episode began, Da'Vonne Rogers and Kevin Campbell were on the chopping block, after a whole lot of shifting alliances and paranoia tore apart friendships and turned Da'Vonne against David Alexander.

In essence, the lies all stemmed from last Thursday's eviction, when Ian Terry got sent packing. Da'Vonne wanted David to vote for Tyler -- which he did -- and Nicole was supposed to do the same to split the vote.

However, Nicole actually voted for Ian, because of the machinations of her alliance, then told Da'Vonne that it was David who'd flipped his vote. Da'Vonne put entirely too much trust in Nicole and believed her, destroying her friendship with David (who was entirely confused because he had done exactly what was planned and wasn't trying to backstab anyone).

Nicole was clearly upset by her decision to lie directly to Da'Vonne's face multiple times, and was even brought to tears. However, she couldn't actually bring herself to tell the truth, because of how it would impact her alliances.

So, going into the eviction vote with the utmost confidence that David has betrayed her, Da'Vonne delivered an impassioned final appeal, telling the other houseguests, "I asked everyone here this week to be honest with me and tell me how this week was going to go. Some of you were, and I will remember that I will take that into the jury house with me."

"Jury management is important at this time in the game," Da'Vonne reminded the other players. "For those of you who I looked in the eye and asked, 'Hey, What's going on this week, just be honest with me,' and you flat-out lied to me or gave me the oh, so scripted, 'I don't know what's going on,' it's definitely noted and I will take that into the jury house as well."

The remarks were clearly directed toward David -- as well as comments she made about being "stabbed in the front" not in the back.

da’vonne just provided the best eviction speech in the history of big brother #BB22 pic.twitter.com/EfBh3hF5LA — lubbock (@dyldobie) September 25, 2020

Ultimately, the speech couldn't keep her from having to pack her bags. By a vote of 5 to 2, Da'Vonne was evicted, and Kevin managed to survived his fourth time on the chopping block.

After putting on her mask, gathering her things and going out to meet host Julie Chen Moonves, Da'Vonne was finally let in on the true inner workings of the Big Brother house.

"I am relieved," Da'Vonne said with a laugh, when asked about how she felt to be evicted. "I was ready to go. I was sick of those people. I love this game, but sometimes, being in there, it's just, it's a lot."

After dropping the bomb about the hidden alliances -- which Da'Vonne already knew existed, but was unsure of the exact details -- Julie played a few videos from the houseguests, which had been recorded in the event of her getting kicked out.

One video came from Nicole, who got choked up as she admitted that she'd lied about David and that she was the one who'd actually flipped her vote, because her alliance told her to.

"I'm sorry, Da'Vonne," Nicole said through tears. "I just really hope you'll give me a chance outside this house to be friends because I really love you as a person."

The news clearly came as a surprise, and Da'Vonne said she felt hurt by the betrayal because she'd trusted Nicole in a real way.

"I told her, I said, 'Nicole, I'm a Black woman in this game. David is a Black man in this game. I do not want to be on television bashing him and calling him a liar if he did nothing wrong. So if you did that and you voted Ian out, just tell me. I won't hold it against you. I won't be angry with you. Just be honest with me,'" Da'Vonne recalled. "And she said, 'I swear, I voted Tyler out.' And that is why I'm bothered."

"Game-wise, I get it, girl. Do what you got to do for your alliance. But that was personal, and that was important for me. And I told her to be honest with me about it," Da'Vonne added.

Now, fans will have to wait and see how Nicole's deception impacts Da'Vonne's vote when it comes time for the jury to decide this season's big winner.

Big Brother All-Stars airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the live eviction airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

