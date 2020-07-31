Beyoncé's Fiercest Fashion Moments From 'Black Is King'

Beyoncé's Black Is King is officially here, and it's jam-packed with incredible fashion moments from beginning to end.

The superstar worked with her longtime stylist, Zerina Akers, to create a number of looks that perfectly encapsulate the visual album's theme of afrofuturism. From glistening bodysuits to intricate accessories, ET's breaking down Bey's most iconic costumes from her latest masterpiece, which premiered early Friday on Disney+.

One of our favorite looks, hands down, is the Valentino Haute Couture leopard jumpsuit Beyoncé rocked with heels by Christian Louboutin and studded A-Morir sunglasses. The one-piece was custom-created for the singer by Valentino Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Disney+

Equally amazing (and a fan-favorite look on Twitter) is this black-and-white Loza Maléombho ensemble. Bey styled the chic look with gold earrings and rings to complement the hardware on the blazer.

Disney+

Upping the glam factor even more, Beyoncé at one point slipped into another body-hugging outfit -- a shimmering bodysuit and skirt by D.Bleu.Dazzled -- with a necklace by Area. Honestly, could she look any more fabulous?

Disney+

Yes, apparently, because this fierce cheetah-print gown-and-hat combo she donned in a scene with JAY-Z proves just that:

Disney+

Oh, and how about this cow-print Burberry corset, designed exclusively for Bey by Riccardo Tisci? The addition of Christian Louboutin heels gave the look the perfect finishing touch. "Beyoncé in this cow print fit is the Friday snap we ALL needed," one fan raved on Twitter.

Disney+

Beyoncé and her stylist also mixed in plenty of vibrant looks throughout Black Is King, like this gorgeous jersey dress and matching leggings by Mugler:

Disney+

And who could forget this seriously awe-mazing cobalt blue Alejandro gown, accessorized with a wide-brim hat by Marta Jakubowski x Jo Miller?

Disney+

Another look fans couldn't seem to get enough of on social media was this ethereal, off-the-shoulder dress. The frilly gown is by Mary Katrantzou, and we, too, are obsessed!

Disney+

Alon Livné was also responsible for three of Beyoncé's custom looks in Black Is King, including this unforgettable ivory gown and headpiece. The Tel Aviv-based designer told Vogue that the organza he used for the wings had silicone threads woven in, which helped mold the sculptural draping.

Disney+

And this roundup certainly wouldn't be complete if we didn't give proper credit to the feathered, black bustier that fit Beyoncé like a glove. The piece was custom-created for the singer by Ashi Studio.

Disney+

For more on Black Is King, watch the video below: