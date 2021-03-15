Beyoncé Gives Emotional Shout-Out to Her 'Rock' JAY-Z and Their Three Children in Historic GRAMMYs Win

Beyoncé may have just broken a GRAMMY Award record but first and foremost she's thanking her family.

The 39-year-old singer made history during Sunday's awards ceremony, winning her 28th GRAMMY, making her the female artist with the most trophies. As she accepted the GRAMMY for Best R&B Song for "Black Parade," she gave a shout-out to her "rock" JAY-Z and three children; Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

"As an artist I believe it's my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. And it's been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage, celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world," she began. "This is so overwhelming. I have been working my whole life since nine years old. And I can't believe this happened, it's such a magical night, thank you so much."

"I know my daughter is watching. My daughters and my son. Blue, congratulations, you won a GRAMMY tonight. I'm so proud of you," she continued. "And I'm so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y'all are my babies. And I'm so proud of y'all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night, thank you."

Earlier in the day, Blue Ivy took home her first GRAMMY Award. The 9-year-old won the golden trophy for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl."

The Recording Academy specifically acknowledged Blue in the tweet about the win prior to the broadcast, writing, "Congrats Best Music Video winner - 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' @Beyonce #BlueIvy @wizkidayo ✨ #GRAMMYs."

