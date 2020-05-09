Beyoncé Gets Birthday Love From Besties Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams

Beyoncé felt the love from her longtime pals, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, on her birthday. The megastar turned 39 on Friday and her former Destiny's Child group members took to Instagram to send her kind birthday messages.

"To my one who knows me, sometimes better than I know myself! YOU already know... Forever and ever babe!" Rowland wrote alongside a fabulous photo of the two. "Happy Birthday Love!

Williams, on her end, shared a black-and-white school picture of the birthday girl, writing, "Bey always gets people with the baby pics or younger year type pics, so I thought I’d do the same. 😂🎉."

Williams added that the awesome thing about that photo was that it makes her reflect on how Beyoncé knew who she wanted to be from a young age.

"You worked super hard and you are truly who you’ve always wanted to be!! I’m so honored to not only know who you’ve wanted to be as an artist and to experience that with you but an even greater joy to see the woman, sister and friend you continue to be!" she added. "This pic can also serve as an encouragement of how everyone pretty much starts out the same way."

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, also shared a throwback video of her "little girl" singing.

"Happy Birthday to my forever little girl ( in my head) from your biggest fan since your birth!! You have brought me soo much joy and have poured into me so much love and confidence . ( yes confidence ,at my lowest points you Solange , Kelly. And Angie booted me up and helped me remember my power)" Tina wrote in part.

Just a couple days before her birthday, the "Already" singer donated an additional $1 million to help Black-owned small businesses. The news was shared on her website.

At the end of July, Bey treated the world to her visual album, Black Is King. The movie experience -- based on the music from her album The Lion King: The Gift -- is billed as "a reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs" and includes featured artists and special guest appearances.

Co-director Kwasi Fordjour shared with ET details on how Black Is King came to be and what it was like traveling all over the world with Beyoncé.

"It started a year ago, and at the time, it wasn't a grand idea; it was a video," Fordjour told ET's Kevin Frazier. "We had just finished 'Spirit.' That was the first visual from the album, and she wanted to release more visuals. We were discussing what we would do, what the process would be, and that's how it all started."

