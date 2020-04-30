Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion Drop Surprise 'Savage' Remix -- See the Best Twitter Reactions

People are shook!

On Wednesday, Megan Thee Stallion released a surprise remix of her hit song "Savage" featuring Beyoncé -- and fans of the two artists could not contain their excitement.

The "Hot Girl Summer" singer took to Instagram to share the new single, as well as freak out over getting the chance to work with Queen Bey.

"I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this sh*t means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW!" she wrote. Megan also added that all artist proceeds of the song will benefit L.I.F.E. Houston, a food bank for babies that provides emergency formula for families with infants in the Houston area during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an Instagram Live, Megan broke down in tears expressing how honored she was that Beyoncé would collaborate with her. The rapper had previously mentioned that it was her dream to work with Bey.

"It's really crazy because my mama was a really huge fan of Beyoncé," she said, wiping away tears. "It's like, though, for Beyoncé to even do a song with me?! I really only been out for two years…Beyoncé?!"

See how fans reacted to the remix, below:

Beyoncé has been surprising the Beyhive with various appearances. Fans were excited to see her be a part of the Disney Family Singalong, belting "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.

She also delivered a message to the "true heroes" working amid the coronavirus pandemic during the One World: Together at Home special. See what she said in the video below.