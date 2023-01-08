Beyonce and JAY-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Turns 11: See the Heartfelt Birthday Tribute

Blue Ivy Carter is feeling the love on her 11th birthday. The young daughter of Beyonce and JAY-Z got a heartfelt tribute on her special day from her grandma, Tina Knowles.

Beyonce's mom took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snapshot of herself and Blue Ivy standing side-by-side on the beach, with the glowing orange sunset behind them.

"The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life," Tina wrote. "I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4 which is my birthday. I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo you decided to come when you were good and damn ready."

"Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen and you are so very special!" She added. "You can sing dance, play basketball, play, volleyball, paint draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs , , create, act , play the piano ! I could go on and on. Because there's really nothing that you can't do."

Tina showered her granddaughter with praise, writing that Blue Ivy is "funny and beautiful and graceful , Kind , and so smart."

"I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter! I could not be more blessed , grateful, and completely in love with another human," she concluded. "You truly bring me joy!!"

Blue Ivy turned 11 on Jan. 7. She is the eldest sibling to Beyonce and JAY-Z's 5-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.