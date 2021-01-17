Betty White Turns 99! Ed Asner, Ellen DeGeneres, Josh Gad & More Pay Tribute With Heartfelt Messages

Happy birthday, Betty White! The iconic actress turned 99 on Sunday, and was flooded with messages of love and appreciation from her famous friends and fans on social media.
The celebrated star -- whose entertainment career began in 1939, near the dawn of television itself -- has been a part of many beloved TV shows and movies throughout her eight-decades in showbusiness and has amassed countless close friends as a result.
Many of her colleagues took to Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the comedy icon and honor her incomparable legacy -- including her fellow Mary Tyler Moore Show co-star Ed Asner.
"I still get warm when I see this look," Asner tweeted, alongside a screenshot from their time together on the beloved sitcom in the mid-1970s. "Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite."
Craig Ferguson -- who has long been an outspoken fan and admirer of the actress, and has worked beside her in an episode of Hot In Cleveland and had her as a guest on The Late Late Show many times -- paid tribute as well with a photo of them sitting side-by-side on set.
"Happy birthday to my pal @BettyMWhite," Ferguson wrote. "The sweetest, dearest kindest and funniest person I’ve ever had the good fortune to work with. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite."
Check out all the other celebratory posts commemorating White's 99th birthday below:
This year, White is celebrating her birthday in quarantine, like so many others, to stay safe. The actress shared an update with ET last Tuesday on how she's planning to celebrate the milestone mid-pandemic.
"You probably didn't ask, but I’ll tell you anyway," White teased. "What am I doing for my birthday? Running a mile each morning has been curtailed by COVID, so I am working on getting The Pet Set re-released, and feeding the two ducks who come to visit me every day."
The Pet Set, of course, is White's syndicated show from the 1970s, which tapped into her lifelong love of animals, spotlighting celebrities like Carol Burnett, Mary Tyler Moore, Doris Day, James Stewart, Burt Reynolds and more -- as well as their furry friends: "dogs, cats, birds and horses – in addition to a wide range of wild animals including tigers, bears, elephants, lions, wolves, gorillas, cougars, seals, kangaroos, zebras and eagles – both in the studio and on location."
The series was produced by White's late husband, Allen Ludden, and will be released on DVD and streaming platforms by MPI Media Group on Feb. 23, to commemorate the show's 50th anniversary.
RELATED CONTENT: