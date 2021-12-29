Betty White Shares How She's Feeling Ahead of 100th Birthday (Exclusive)

Betty White has one wish for her 100th birthday, and it's a big one. The beloved icon turns 100 years old on Jan. 17, and she spoke with ET ahead of the momentous milestone to share how she's feeling before her big day.

"[I'm] amazed," the actress said. "No, seriously, I’m the luckiest broad on two feet to be as healthy as I am and to feel as good as I do!"

In fact, White feels so good that she's celebrating her birthday with a once-in-a-lifetime movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young -- A Birthday Celebration.

"Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” White said in a press release last week, announcing the project. The film will take a look at her long and successful career with new interviews with White herself, behind-the-scenes clips of her work, funniest moments on The Golden Girls, hosting Saturday Night Live, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and a lost episode from White's very first sitcom.

It'll also feature special guests that include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt, among many others.

The film was directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, and will play in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all times local). Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

As for White's big birthday wish? She gave ET a single name: "Robert Redford."

Never let it be said that White doesn't know how to aim high!