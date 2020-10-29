Bette Midler Says 'Hocus Pocus' Reunion Will Include John Stamos as the 'Handsome Devil'

Sisters! Booook! The original cast of Hocus Pocus are reuniting with an all-new script for a good cause. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, who play the Sanderson sisters, are all back (and in costume!) for Midler's annual Hulaween event.

"After 27 years, the two girls, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, and I have reunited for this one night only Hulaween extravaganza -- a mockumentary called In Search of the Sanderson Sisters," Midler told Seth Meyers on Late Night.

Midler said her famous fake teeth as Winifred Sanderson will "definitely" be making an appearance, but they won't be the original set.

"My original teeth did break because I have worn them on special occasions," she shared. "But I did get the original tooth man... to make me another pair."

Unlike other reunions in COVID times, the Hocus Pocus reunion takes place with the three stars in person.

"We shot with all of us. The two girls showed up. They came to the studio," she said of Parker and Nanjimy. "We did all the COVID stuff and we did our thing. The thing that was the weirdest part was 27 years after we finished this picture, and I haven't seen those girls together in 27 years. I've seen them many times, but always solo. It was exactly the same. It was like.yesterday. It was like we were eating in the cafeteria. We fell right into our old characters."

Not only are the Sanderson sisters returning for the event, but the film's original stars Omri Katz (Max), Thora Birch (Dani), Vinessa Shaw (Allison), and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson) will all be back for the reunion.

Not only are the original stars participating, but the event will also have several A-list guest stars, including Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Sarah Silverman, Martin Short, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Lambert, Anjelah Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Billy Eichner, Alex Moffat and more.

Midler also teased that John Stamos will make a cameo "as the Handsome Devil."

"I feel that we put a lot of creativity into it because when people come to our in-person event, they expect a real blowout," Midler explained. "We wanted to give them something that would be memorable."

The In Search of the Sanderson Sisters: A Hocus Pocus Hulaween Takeover event costs $10 and proceeds benefit the New York Restoration Project. The one-night only event will not be rebroadcast and takes place on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.