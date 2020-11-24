BET Soul Train Awards 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Performers and More

The 2020 BET Soul Train Awards are the perfect way to end your Thanksgiving weekend. The annual celebration of Soul, R&B and Hip Hop will air on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET and be hosted for the third time by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.

At last year's show, Lizzo won big, taking home Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and Video of the Year and Album/Mixtape of the Year. The competition is just as as fierce this year as H.E.R. and Beyoncé are among the artists up for the most honors.

Read on below for how to watch the 2020 Soul Train Awards, as well as information on who's nominated, who's performing and more.

When are the 2020 Soul Train Awards? The ceremony will air on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET, with a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch: The Soul Train Awards will air on BET as well as BET Her, VH1 and MTV2, or on BET.com with a TV provider login. For cord-cutters, several live TV streaming services offer BET, including Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Philo and YouTube TV.

Who's nominated: H.E.R. is the most nominated artist with eight nods, followed by Chris Brown with seven and Beyoncé and Young Thug, who each received six. Iconic singer Monica will be awarded the Lady of Soul Award. See all the Soul Train Awards nominees here.

Who's performing: Brandy, Babyface and CeeLo Green are on the performing lineup, in addition to Ella Mai, Charlie Wilson, Moses Sumney, Monica, Smokey Robinson and more. See all the announced performers on the Soul Train Awards website.

