BET Hip Hop Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List

The 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards has arrived! Hip hop's biggest night honored the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest and hardest-working hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms and the most impactful tracks.
Hosted once again by rapper Fat Joe, this year's star-studded celebration featured some big wins, emotional tributes and power performances -- including a memorable tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
Coming into Tuesday's show, Cardi B and 21 Savage led the nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each, while last year's big winner, Drake, followed close behind with nine nods. However, it was Kendrick Lamar who proved to be the night's big winner, going four-for-four and winning every category for which he was nominated.
Check out the full list of nominees and winners -- marked in bold -- below:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock" -- *WINNER!
Coi Leray, "Players (DJ Smallz 732 - Jersey Club Remix)"
Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Dababy, "Shake Sumn"
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
Drake & 21 Savage, "Spin Bout U"
Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life" -- *WINNER!
DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Coi Leray Feat. Busta Rhymes, "Players (DJ Saige Remix)"
Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj, "Princess Diana"
Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
City Girls
DJ Drama & Jeezy
Drake & 21 Savage -- *WINNER!
Earthgang
Larry June & The Alchemist
Quavo & Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Dababy
Drake
Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!
Megan Thee Stallion
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dababy & Reel Goats
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
SONG OF THE YEAR
Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life"
DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Lil Uzi Vert, "Just Wanna Rock" -- *WINNER!
Coi Leray, "Players"
Latto Feat. Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again"
Drake & 21 Savage, "Rich Flex"
Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage, "Sittin' On Top Of The World"
Glorilla & Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2"
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Glorilla, Anyways, Life's Great...
Coi Leray, Coi
DJ Khaled, God Did
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss -- *WINNER!
Metro Boomin, Heroes & Villains
Jack Harlow, Jackman
Lil Uzi Vert, Pink Tape
Megan Thee Stallion, Traumazine
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
Glorilla
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar -- *WINNER!
Lil Uzi Vert
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin -- *WINNER!
The Alchemist
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice -- *WINNER!
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
DJ OF THE YEAR
Chase B
D-NICE
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin -- *WINNER!
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
All Hip Hop
Caresha Please -- *WINNER!
Drink Champs
Hiphop DX
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
21 Savage
50 Cent -- *WINNER!
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Caresha
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-z
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
21 Savage, "Creepin'" (Metro Boomin Feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
21 Savage, "Peaches & Eggplants" (Young Nudy Feat. 21 Savage)
André 3000, "Scientists & Engineers" (Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Cardi B, "Tomorrow 2" (Glorilla & Cardi B)
Cardi B, "Put It On Da Floor Again" (Latto Feat. Cardi B)
Drake, "Oh U Went" (Young Thug Feat. Drake)
J. Cole, "All My Life" (Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole)
JAY-Z, "God Did" (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) -- *WINNER!
IMPACT TRACK
Nas, "30"
Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole, "All My Life" -- *WINNER!
Megan Thee Stallion, "Anxiety"
Symba, "Can't Win For Nothing"
Nle Choppa, "Champions"
DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy, "God Did"
Killer Mike & André 3000 Feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane, "Scientists & Engineers"
Robert Glasper Feat. Mac Miller, "Therapy Pt. 2"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Aka (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana) -- *WINNER!
Central Cee (Uk)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (Uk)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
The more coverage on the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards -- which were taped on Oct. 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia -- check out the video below.
