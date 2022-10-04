BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards has arrived! Hip hop's biggest night honored the best songs and videos of the year, as well as the industry's biggest hustlers, the most visible hip hop platforms and the most impactful protest tracks.
Hosted by GRAMMY-nominated rapper Fat Joe, BET's 17th annual show featured some big wins, emotional tributes and big performances, including a medley highlighting "I Am Hip Hop" award winner Trina's most well-known hits.
Drake led the pack of nominees, scoring 14 nominations -- including Best Live Performer, Lyricist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year, Hip Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Baby Keem, Cardi B and J. Cole also topped the list of nominees, with six or more nods each.
Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as we update it throughout the night. Winners will be marked in bold:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
A$AP Rocky, "D.M.B."
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties" -- **WINNER!
City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
BIA & J. Cole, "London"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
City Girls feat. Usher, "Good Love"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
Drake feat. 21 Savage, "Jimmy Cooks"
Benny The Butcher & J. Cole, "Johnny P's Caddy"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You" -- **WINNER!
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
BEST DUO OR GROUP
42 Dugg & EST Gee
Big Sean & Hit-Boy
Birdman & Youngboy Never Broke Again
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
DaBaby & Youngboy Never Broke Again
EARTHGANG -- **WINNER!
Styles P & Havoc
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
J. Cole
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!
Tyler, the Creator
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Baby Keem
Benny The Butcher
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Jay-Z
Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Director X
Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free -- **WINNER!
Teyana Taylor
SONG OF THE YEAR
Latto, "Big Energy" -- **WINNER!
Hitkidd & Glorilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"
Jack Harlow, "First Class"
Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk, "Hot Shit"
Kodak Black, "Super Gremlin"
Future feat. Drake & Tems, "Wait for You"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug, "Way 2 Sexy"
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Latto, 777
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Kanye West, Donda
Future, I Never Liked You
Pusha T, It’s Almost Dry
Nas, King’s Disease II
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers -- **WINNER!
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Drake
Future
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar -- **WINNER!
Megan Thee Stallion
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
ATL Jacob
Baby Keem
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka -- **WINNER!
Kanye West
Metro Boomin
Pharrell Williams
BEST BREAKTHROUGH HIP HOP ARTIST
Baby Keem
Blxst
Doechii
Fivio Foreign
Glorilla -- **WINNER!
Nardo Wick
Saucy Santana
DJ OF THE YEAR
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Drama -- **WINNER!
DJ Kay Slay
DJ Premier
Kaytranada
Mustard
Nyla Symone
L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK & Justin Credible
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Big Boy’s Neighborhood
Breakfast Club
Caresha Please -- **WINNER!
Complex
Drink Champs -- **WINNER!
HipHopDX
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
NPR Tiny Desk
Verzuz
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
50 Cent -- **WINNER!
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Drake, "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow feat. Drake) -- **WINNER!
J. Cole, "Poke It Out" (Wale feat. J. Cole)
J. Cole, "London" (BIA & J. Cole)
Lil Baby, "Girls Want Girls" (Drake feat. Lil Baby)
Kanye West, "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys)
Drake, "Wait for You" (Future feat. Drake & Tems)
Jadakiss, "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs feat. Jadakiss)
IMPACT TRACK
Lizzo, "About Damn Time" -- **WINNER!
Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys, "City of Gods"
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar, "Family Ties"
Nas feat. Ms. Lauryn Hill, "Nobody"
Latto, "Pxssy"
Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"
Doja Cat, "Woman"
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Benjamin Epps (France) -- **WINNER!
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Central Cee (UK)
Haviah Mighty (Canada)
Knucks (UK)
Le Juiice (France)
Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
See more of our coverage of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ahead.
