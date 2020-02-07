Best Under $100 Items From the Net-a-Porter Sale

Net-a-Porter is having a huge sale. The retailer is offering up to 60% off on the biggest fashion brands with new styles added.

Shop clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry from brand names such as Nike, Ray-Ban, Ganni, Stella McCartney and more. The best part? There are a range of sale items for under $100. Save on a variety of styles from Frame skinny jeans to a Faithfull the Brand dress.

The sale event comes ahead of July 4th weekend -- check out the best deals you need to know about.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks.