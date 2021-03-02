Best Spring Break Swimwear From Amazon

Heading somewhere warm and sunny for your next vacation? We thought so, especially after nearly a year of cozying up in your most comfortable loungewear. In which case, there's no doubt you're going to need a chic, new swimsuit to wear while you're there.

Whether you're currently planning for a cool and fun (and socially distanced) spring break getaway with your closest friends, opting for a warm and relaxing time in isolation, planning a nearby camping trip or even looking forward to a staycation at home, the right bikini or one-piece will be just the thing to get your mind in the mood to turn on those out-of-office emails and turn off everything else.

As you start putting together your packing list, ET Style pulled together the coolest spring break swimwear on Amazon to add to your luggage (whether it be a trusted duffle or a hard-sided suitcase). From affordable, two-piece options that'll look good in any setting to stylish swimsuits from popular swimwear brands, we did the shopping for you. That way, all your time and energy can go toward planning the itinerary for your upcoming trip.

Scroll down to shop the best swimwear -- from two-piece bikinis and tankinis to one-piece swimsuits -- from Amazon, below.

Amazon

This playful striped one-piece from bohemian-inspired swimwear brand Maaji will add a fun feel to any vacation (or staycation).

STARTING $94 AT AMAZON

Amazon

A bright white bikini is the perfect alternative to your statement-making swimwear, and this option from Body Glove will be one to keep in your collection for years.

TOP: STARTING $14 AT AMAZON

BOTTOM: STARTING $22 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Those of you who want an affordable bikini that adds a pop of color to any situation will love this classic cut from Becca by Rebecca Virtue.

TOP: STARTING $64 AT AMAZON

BOTTOM: STARTING $49 AT AMAZON

Amazon

This pretty, high-waisted tankini set features adjustable ties at the back, which means you can create the perfect fit for your body.

STARTING $16 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Love an open back situation? This swimsuit from Jolyn has exactly that, along with an adorable print.

$56 AT AMAZON

Amazon

We'll probably never get over the sporty surfer vibes that come with this zip-up swimsuit.

STARTING $137 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Who wouldn't love the romantic ruffle details on this bright monokini?

STARTING $26 AT AMAZON

Amazon

When it comes to a one-piece swimsuit, you'll never go wrong with a style featuring a scoop neck, a scoop back, and high cuts.

STARTING $15 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Animal print is one swimwear trend that'll never go out of style -- especially when it comes in a classic cut like this bikini.

$23 AT AMAZON

Amazon

There's no doubt bright orange will be the color of the season, especially in swimwear. This high-cut bikini features removable straps, so you can go for a bandeau style whenever you please.

STARTING $17 AT AMAZON

Amazon

Each year comes with its own set of swimwear trends, but cutout details are something that will never get old -- especially on a sleek one-piece like this.

$128 AT AMAZON