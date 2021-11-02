Best Peloton Accessories: Everything You Need for Indoor Cycling

With so many gyms and studios still closed, we're relying on our indoor at-home workout equipment now more than ever.

The exercise bike or spin bike, such as the Peloton, has become especially popular during these times. And in addition to the indoor bike and virtual spin class, you want to make sure you have all the best accessories you normally would at in-person classes right in the comfort of your home.

To ensure you have a great ride every time, ET Style selected the indoor cycling staples you need to supplement your stationary bike or spin bike, from cycling shoes and a floor mat to a microfiber towel, plus a pair of leggings you can count on.

Shop the best indoor bike accessories below.

Amazon

This indoor cycling shoe has a 4.6 stars out of 5 from over 1,900 global ratings. The velcro strap design features a durable synthetic leather upper and ventilated mesh panels. It already comes with Look Delta cleats that are compatible with the Peloton bike. An SPD cleat option is available as well.

$125 AT AMAZON

Walmart

Keep the bike steady and protect your floor with this high density equipment mat. The bike mat is easy to clean with soap and water. It also doubles as a yoga mat or exercise mat.

$34 AT WALMART

Lululemon

This Lululemon workout towel is absorbent and the perfect size to hang over handlebars.

$18 AT LULULEMON

Peloton

Keep the sweat off your face when you're in the zone by rocking this Peloton headband for every cycling session. The lightweight, seamless design is said to dry eight times faster than the regular cotton sweatband.

$10 AT PELOTON

Target

Prevent discomfort and pain on the tush by using a bike seat cover like this soft gel-foam hybrid option from Bell. It has over one inch of thick gel cushion and contoured comfort channel to support the tailbone and alleviate pressure.

$20 AT TARGET

Under Armour

The Under Armour Rush No-Slip Waistband Tonal Capris mean serious business. It's made with a mineral-infused fabric that absorbs and reflects energy back, while it's sweat-wicking, fast-drying and anti-odor. The waistband stays put no matter how hard or fast you move. The seams have been placed carefully and thoughtfully for non-chafing wear.

$65 AT UNDER ARMOUR

Nordstrom

Stay hydrated during your workout with this stainless steel water bottle by Owala. We love this one for its FreeSip two-in-one function that lets you drink through a spout or straw. It has a push-button lid with lock and double-wall construction to keep your water cold.

$25 AT NORDSTROM