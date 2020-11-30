Best Buy Flash Sale: 2 Hours to Shop Apple Products on Sale & 1000s of Cyber Monday Deals

Best Buy is having a flash sale for Cyber Monday you don't want to miss! The electronics retailer is offering big deals on select Apple products for two hours only! The sale ends on Nov. 30 at 2p.m. CT.

The Apple 2-Hour Flash Sale lets customers save up to $600 on the MacBook Pro, iPad Air, AirPods, iPhone SE, Apple Watch Series 6, HomePod and Beats earphones and headphones.

Plus, Best Buy has thousands of Cyber Monday deals across categories of TVs, laptops, computers, tablets, video games, major appliances, speakers and so much more from Samsung, Microsoft, Amazon, HP, Ring, iRobot, Skullcandy and Canon.

Shop the Best Buy Cyber Monday sale and shop ET Style's top picks below.

Save $600 on the Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar.

REGULARLY $2,299.99

The latest model of the Apple AirPods with Charging Case is under $100 for a limited time.

REGULARLY $159.99

Save $70 on select Apple Watch models.

REGULARLY $399

Save $145 on these Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones.

REGULARLY $299.99

Save $50 on this Samsung TV with 4K UHD resolution and 50" screen.

REGULARLY $349.99

Take $50 off this set of two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers.

REGULARLY $99.98

Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 for under $140.

REGULARLY $199.99

Gift this Canon EOS Rebel T7 camera and lens kit for under $500.

REGULARLY $599.99

Calling busy cooks! The Insignia multitasking pressure cooker is only $39.99 right now, only at Best Buy.

REGULARLY $119.99