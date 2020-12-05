Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Dating

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are officially dating!

Galvin revealed the news on the latest episode of the Little Known Facts podcast, sharing that while they've kept their romance quiet, they're ready to take it public.

"I asked him this morning. I was like, 'Are we allowed to talk about this?'" Galvin recalled. "And he's like, 'Don't go into our nitty gritty, but yeah, people can know.' It's still relatively new."

The pair started out as friends, but found a new connection after Galvin took over for Platt in Dear Evan Hansen. Platt won a Tony in 2017 for his performance in the role.

He and Galvin aren't the first couple to have emerged from the musical. Taylor Trensch and Ben Levi Ross are also dating.

"I know it's so incestuous. But it makes sense sense, like, we all went through the war together. We all feel very connected," Galvin explained.

Platt and Galvin are currently quarantined together, and for Galvin's birthday on May 6, Platt gave him a thoughtful homemade gift.

"Long story short, Ben made me a birthday video," Galvin said. "Ben very sweetly for the past, like, probably three months, has been putting together this video for me. It's all my favorite drag queens from RuPaul's Drag Race and beyond and all of my friends in drag, wishing me a happy birthday."

See more in the video below.