Ben Affleck Says Scene Where He Was Supposed to Kiss Matt Damon in 'The Last Duel' Was Cut (Exclusive)

A kiss too far? Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's new period drama The Last Duel is a serious look at 1300s France -- but the stars say that some historical accuracy may have been a little too unexpected for audiences.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Affleck, Damon and co-writer Nicole Holofcener about the hotly anticipated historical drama, and they revealed that one scene almost had Damon planting a kiss on Affleck. However, the scene instead featured Damon kneeling instead.

"That's what goes on at home too," Affleck joked.

"I actually have to kneel before him," Damon added with a laugh. "Once he started directing, that's actually how I have to get in his house."

In the film, Damon stars as Jean de Carrouges, a French knight during the Hundred Years War who was involved in the last officially sanctioned duel in France's history. Affleck stars as Count Pierre d'Alençon, a French nobleman.

"In the original actual version of that scene -- the way that ceremony actually took place was that you kissed everybody on the mouth," Affleck explained. "And we had that in the script."

"That would've been our first on screen kiss," Damon added.

"It's going to have to wait," Affleck quipped.

Unfortunately for fans who hope to see it as a deleted scene, the writers explained that it never even made it into the final script after director Ridley Scott nixed it from the start.

"Ridley thought it would be distracting, and his instincts are pretty good," Affleck explained.

"Yeah the two characters really hate each other and that was really fun," Damon recalled. "In fact, the scene where I kneel before him, Ben just improvised this thing where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me and goes, 'Closer.' And I have to kind of get up and kneel again in front of him. And that was just -- he just did that and just kind of blurted that out, and it wasn't in the script."

The Last Duel -- co-starring Jodie Comer and Adam Driver -- hits theaters Oct. 15.