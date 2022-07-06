Ben Affleck Makes Surprise Cameo in Kevin Smith's 'Clerks III' Trailer

Kevin Smith called up his celebrity friends for Clerks III, and a bunch of them are featured in the trailer. Sixteen years after Clerks II, Jay (Jason Mewes), Silent Bob (Smith) and the whole gang are together again -- and instead of watching movies, they're making one!

After Randal (Jeff Anderson) has a health scare, he decides to become a filmmaker and make a movie about the convenience store and his friends. Also reprising their roles are Brian O'Halloran as Dante, Rosario Dawson as Becky, and Trevor Fehrman as Elias.

The trailer makes sure to pay tribute to the films that have come before it. "Jay and Silent Bob are like C-3PO and R2-D2," says Randal. "They've been here since the first movie, which was the last time they were cool, but they've been with the franchise so long, they still give them cameos and put them on the lunch boxes."

In another scene, Dante asks not to be killed off in case there's a sequel, to which Randal cleverly responds, "A sequel? What am I, a hack?"

And when it comes to auditioning people for the movie, Fred Armisen, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ben Affleck all show up to read lines.

This wouldn't be the first time Affleck has been in a Smith movie. In fact, he played "gawking guy" in Clerks II and starred in Chasing Amy and Jersey Girl.

Back in 2019, Smith shared with ET how he convinced Affleck to have a cameo in Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. He said it all came back to Chasing Amy.

"I had a good sleep on it, and I woke up and I was like -- Ben played Holden, who was the co-creator of Bluntman and Chronic in the mythology of our movies and stuff, so I could pull him into the third act," Smith shared. "Basically, there’s a scene that is the emotional culmination of the flick, that’s his scene, that didn’t exist prior. It was like, one throwaway visual moment. But with him going like, ‘I’ll come out and play Holden,’ we were able to do an eight-page sequel to Chasing Amy, right in the middle of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot."

The filmmaker seems to have pulled Affleck back into his movie universe once again with Clerks III, which is set to hit theaters on Sept. 13 and Sept. 15.