Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split After 1 Year of Dating

After a whirlwind pandemic romance, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have split after just over a year of dating, ET can confirm.

A source tells ET, "Ben and Ana have split up and Ben is single. They had little arguments and bickered like any couple but ultimately the relationship just wasn’t working in the way they both wanted it to anymore. This was a mutual decision."

"They both have a lot of love and respect for each other, but it was time for them to move on," the source continued. "At the end of the day he chose to be the dad he continues to want to be. Unfortunately they are in different places in their lives.”

In March 2020, a source told ET that Affleck and de Armas had an "instant connection" after meeting on the set of their upcoming psychological thriller, Deep Water, in the fall of 2019. After vacationing together, they were frequently spotted in public in the following months, going on coffee runs, walking their dogs and attending protests.

"Ben is sober and in a really good place and Ana respects him for the process he's going through," the source said at the time. "They are low-key. He and Ana are getting to know each other during this quarantine time and are excited to see where it goes."

In December, a source told ET that things were going well for Affleck, and that de Armas understood his "co-parenting dynamic" with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to the source, Garner was "happy" for Affleck in his relationship, and the exes were "getting along so well and often communicating." Affleck and Garner -- who split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage -- share 15-year-old daughter Violet, 11-year-old daughter Seraphina and 8-year-old son Samuel.

"Ana understands the situation and is close with their kids, gets along with them and loves them," the source shared at the time. "Ana and Ben spend a lot of time together when they are both in town."

ET's source added, "Ana loves how Ben has been focused on being healthy and getting in shape. They do workouts and take walks together and she tries to eat healthy too."

