‘Being Mortal’ Production Suspended After Complaint About Bill Murray: Reports

Aziz Ansari's directorial debut has reportedly come to a halt. On Thursday, multiple reports surfaced that production on Being Mortal had been suspended by Searchlight Pictures due to an apparent complaint made about leading man Bill Murray's behavior.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ansari and his producing partner, Youree Henley, are working with Searchlight to figure out next steps after complaints of inappropriate behavior were made about Murray.

ET reached out to Searchlight about the reports, and they stated, "We do not comment on investigations."

Based on surgeon Atul Gawande's 2014 non-fiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End, the movie also stars Seth Rogen and Keke Palmer. In addition to directing, Ansari also wrote the script and was to have a role in the film.

ET has reached out to Murray and Ansari's reps for comment on these reports.