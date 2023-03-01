Bebe Neuwirth Returning as Ex-Wife Lilith for 'Frasier' Reboot: Everything We Know About the Sequel Series

The Frasier reboot continues to round out its ensemble, featuring new faces and original cast members.

The Paramount+ series returns Kelsey Grammer in the title role of Dr. Frasier Crane as he embarks on the next chapter of his life. In the upcoming revival, Frasier returns to Boston, Massachusetts, with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Among the new cast members are Jack Cutmore-Scott, who plays Frasier's son, Freddy.

Filming officially began in Los Angeles in February, with James Burrows directing the first two episodes. The new Frasier series hails from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon.

As casting news continues to come in, ET is taking a look at the cast -- from franchise newcomers like Cutmore-Scott to OGs from the original series, including the recently announced Bebe Neuwirth.

The OGs

Kelsey Grammer

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Grammer returns to lead the update, which follows Frasier as he begins a new chapter in his life. The actor is the lone star from the original series to return as a series regular for the new series. Though the revival will be light on OG presence, for the time being, Grammer noted that the first episode, titled "The Good Father," is a direct callback to Frasier's series premiere, which was called "The Good Son." He promised that there will be plenty of nods and references to characters who have come through Frasier, notably the late John Mahoney, who played Frasier's father, Martin Crane. "There's a nod to certainly my father in the show, John Mahoney, there," Grammer told ET. "You'll see things about John all through the show. I think people will be very happy to see that he's honored in the way he is in the show."

Bebe Neuwirth

Getty Images

Neuwirth is the first original cast member, outside of Grammer, officially returning to reprise her role as Frasier's ex-wife, Lilith, in the Paramount+ series. She will be a guest star. According to Paramount+, "When they reunite at Freddy’s birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy (Cutmore-Scott) now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages!"

The Newcomers

Jack Cutmore-Scott

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Cutmore-Scott will be introduced to viewers as Freddy, Frasier's grown-up son. A younger version of the character was played by Luke Tarsitano and Trevor Einhorn on the original series. As Grammer said of Frasier's return to Boston, it's all because of Freddy. "He's going back to Boston because his son lives there," Grammer told ET. Cutmore-Scott's notable credits include the short-lived ABC twin series, Deception, and a supporting role in Tenet.

Nicholas Lyndhurst

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The stage actor plays Alan, an old college friend of Frasier's who is now a professor. Lyndhurst has a connection to Grammer as the two starred in a London production of Man of La Mancha in 2019.

Toks Olagundoye

Rob Latour/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Olagundoye joins the series as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and the head of the university's psychology department. She previously starred in the ABC alien comedy, The Neighbors; recurred on Castle; and was part of the star-studded voice cast for Disney Channel's DuckTales.

Jess Salgueiro

Getty Images

Salgueiro portrays Eve, Freddy's roommate, in the new series. The Canadian actress' credits include roles in Tiny Pretty Things, The Boys, Letterkenny, Workin' Moms, The Expanse, and most recently Y: The Last Man and Jupiter's Legacy.

Anders Keith

The Frasier reboot will mark Keith's professional acting debut after recently graduating from Juilliard. He will play Frasier's nephew David, who is the son of Niles Crane and Daphne Moon. The actor seemingly shared a celebratory post on Instagram commemorating his first job with a cake of Frasier's face.