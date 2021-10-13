Beanie Feldstein Didn't Understand Why Lea Michele Started Trending When She Landed 'Funny Girl' Role

Beanie Feldstein didn't understand why Lea Michele started trending after her big career news. While speaking to SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 28-year-old actress recalled being confused by the Twitter chatter around Michele when Feldstein landed the role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

"I didn't even know that any of this was happening by the way. All of a sudden people started explaining it to me and I was like, 'Wait, what?'" Feldstein said of not knowing the reason Michele began trending on Twitter after the news. "I didn't understand."

Michele was a topic of conversation after Feldstein's casting because the Glee star had previously expressed an interest in taking on the role herself. After Feldstein landed the role, though, Michele took to the actress' Instagram to congratulate her.

"Yes! YOU are the greatest star!" she wrote. "This is going to be epic!!"

"She very sweetly wrote on my Instagram," Feldstein said of Michele's message, adding, "I don't know the woman whatsoever."

Feldstein's portrayal of the character will be the first time in 58 years that Funny Girl has been on Broadway. The role was originally played by Barbra Streisand in 1964, and helped launch her into stardom. Feldstein previously told ET that she had yet to talk to Streisand about the role, but noted, "In my dreams, sure!"

The revival will be directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer and will begin performances March 26, 2022, officially opening April 24, 2022 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre. On Radio Andy, Feldstein reflected on landing the iconic role.

"I certainly feel like it was my earliest dream. I truly can say [that] it has been my dream my entire life, from the moment I understood how to dream for something. That is insane. Who gets to say that? Who gets to say that they got what they wished for?" Feldstein said. "I have so many friends that are so talented... and they never get the opportunity to do what they love."

"I never want to take a day for granted, but for specifically with Funny Girl. I don't want to miss a moment. I don't want to take for granted a moment," she continued. "I just want to give it my all and focus on playing Fanny because that's my job. She was a real person and had a tremendous life and tremendous career."

When ET spoke with Feldstein last month, the actress reiterated her awe at landing the role.

"I literally asked for my third birthday to be Funny Girl-themed," Feldstein told ET. "So when I say this is literally the first dream that I ever had, I mean it. It's surreal. We haven't started rehearsals yet but I am profoundly excited."