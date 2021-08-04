Barack Obama Is Praised by Wife Michelle in 60th Birthday Tribute

Happy birthday, Barack Obama! The former president turns 60 years old on Wednesday, and got a loving message from his wife, Michelle Obama.

The 57-year-old former first lady shared a cute family photo on Instagram of them with their two daughters, 23-year-old Malia and 20-year-old Sasha. Michelle noted that Barack being an incredible dad was always his priority amid his political career.

"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," she wrote. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday, @BarackObama! 💕."

Michelle later posted two more pics of her handsome husband, writing, "Still turning my head after all these years. Love you, Barack! ❤️😘."

Barack isn't shy when it comes to gushing about his children. During his appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in May, he shared why his daughters most likely won't follow in his footsteps when it comes to politics, and why he's 100 percent OK with that.

"You have to have a certain tolerance for nonsense and silliness and meanness, frankly, to go into public service," the former president noted. "As a father, I want to protect my girls from that stuff. I think they are probably going to find other ways to serve rather than run for office themselves, but you never know. If they decided to do it, obviously I would be extraordinarily proud of them."

"They have turned into just exceptional young women," he added. "I could not be prouder of them, not just because they're smart and accomplished, but they're just kind people. They don't have an attitude."

In March, Michelle spoke to ET about what family dinners are like in the Obama household.

"We have our health and we are together as a family. And we're not getting on each other's nerves, so we count our blessings," she shared. "That's an important time for us to catch up. Even in quarantine, when we would be apart all day in separate rooms, it was just a good way to check in, to see each other, to ask how our days were going even though nothing was going on. We've had that ritual for our entire lives. Even in the White House, I read about how the president, no matter how busy he was, he would stop his day and make sure we could have dinner together as a family."