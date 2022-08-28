Bad Bunny Wins 2022 MTV VMAs Artist of the Year After Epic Yankee Stadium Performance

The big winner! After a night filled with amazing live performances and memorable acceptance speeches, the star-studded 2022 MTV VMAs handed out one of the top honors with the Artist of the Year award.

VMA co-host Nicki Minaj -- who also took home some trophies on Sunday -- presented the category, and declared Bad Bunny as the big winner!

However, the artist wasn't at the Prudential Center in New Jersey but instead was at Yankee Stadium in New York City for a huge performance that was broadcast as part of the night's show.

Bad Bunny lights up the Main Stage as he Performs while being the Winner of Artist of the Year Award for the MTV’s Video Music Awards 2022 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/Uvlj421znQ — 2022 #VMAs (@2022VMASMTV) August 29, 2022

Bad Bunny delivered a rollicking performance of "Tití Me Preguntó" before he was surprised with the Artist of the Year Award live on stage.

In winning the big award, Bad Bunny beat out a slew of fellow nominees, including Harry Styles, Lizzo, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and one of the night's co-hosts, Jack Harlow.

Check out the full list of the night's big winners here!