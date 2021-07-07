Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, Boyz II Men Members Team Up for Las Vegas Engagement

Boy bands unite!

Backstreet BoysAJ McLean and Nick Carter, *NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris are teaming up for an ultra event called The After Party in Las Vegas. The singers are bringing their fan favorite hits to The Sands Showroom inside The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas from Aug. 19 to 22.

"We've had so much fun putting this show together and finally sharing a stage, I can't wait to share it with the fans,” McLean said in a press release. “I promise an incredible night of wild surprises, this is an absolute must see!"

For the first time ever, fans of the three mega boy bands will experience the singers performing their hits, dancing, having special guests and more.

"Being on stage has always been a part of all of us so having the opportunity to create a show with the best songs of all our groups has been a lot of fun," Fatone added. "Working together has brought up so many memories and I’m excited to see how the fans react to seeing us all on stage together. Plus, we have some surprises in store!"

Tickets go on sale Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT at Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort. A limited number of VIP Sound Check Experiences will also be available for purchase. Additionally, artist fan club members will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, July 8 at 10 a.m. PT. Grazie Rewards club members, as well as Live Nation and SPI Entertainment customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. PT.

The news comes after Carter, McLean, Fatone and Lance Bass recently united for a Pride event last month.

The foursome donated $1 million to The Trevor Project on behalf of Mission Tsuki and hosted Bingo Under the Stars at The Grove in Los Angeles. ET spoke with the singers about possibly making new music together and dubbing themselves "Back-Sync."

"I said that we're, you know, maybe cooking something up," McLean told ET. "This could be something, maybe, I don't know. ... We're definitely cooking. There's been a lot of positive feedback from the fans. ... Look, a lot of fans for the last almost 30 years have wanted to see this happen in any level, whether it's all 10 of us or four of us, whatever that is. And now that's it's happening, even if it's just one time, I don't know, this may not be just a one-off."

Hear more of what they shared in the video below.