x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Entertainment Tonight

&#039;Bachelorette&#039; Tayshia Adams&#039; Season Finale: How to Watch ET&#039;s Live &#039;Roses &amp; Rose&#039; Recap With Lauren Zima

'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams' Season Finale: How to Watch ET's Live 'Roses & Rose' Recap With Lauren Zima

We've made it to the end of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette! The 30-year-old's journey on the ABC dating show will come to a close in a dramatic two-night finale -- and ET will be right here to recap everything that goes down. 

Monday night's episode will see Tayshia take things to the next level with her final three -- Brendan, Ivan and Zac -- in the fantasy suites. But, as ET's exclusive promo teases, Ben may be coming back post-elimination. 

Then, after a rose ceremony, on Tuesday night Tayshia will introduce the remaining men to her family. That's when her dad will warn her about potentially making a big mistake -- but who has her heart is ultimately up to Tayshia. 

How Do I Watch? The season finale of The Bachelorette will air over two nights next week, on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. 

ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down on a special Roses & Rose Live directly after each episode. Watch at ETLive.com or on CBS All Access, or on the ET Live app on your connected and/or mobile device. 

How Can I Follow ET's Live Blog?  Circle back to ETonline on Monday and Tuesday, where we will be providing live updates when each episode kicks off at 8 p.m. ET!

RELATED CONTENT: 

'The Bachelorette' Teases Ben's Possible Return in Finale Sneak Peek

'The Bachelorette': Tayshia Cries Over Fan Favorite's Emotionless Exit

'Bachelorette's Blake: Final Four Don't Have Everything Tayshia Wants