'Bachelorette' Star Tayshia Adams Is a Vision at 2020 AMAs -- See Her Gorgeous Look!

Tayshia Adams is temporarily trading in roses for the red carpet!

The current star of The Bachelorette -- who took over this season after Clare Crawley got engaged to Dale Moss -- absolutely turned heads Sunday night while attending the 2020 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Adams wowed in a stunning long-sleeved gold, blue and black mini dress by Balmain. She completed the look with a pair of strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and the chic new braids she first teased on social media three days ago.

Emma McIntyre /AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

"So much fun glamming this babe today," celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist Emma Willis wrote on Instagram, accompanying her post with a close-up look of Adams' AMAs glam.

Moments before walking the red carpet, Adams also took to her own Instagram Stories, where she couldn't contain her excitement about being at the annual awards ceremony. The reality star also presented Doja Cat with the award for Favorite Female Artist -- Soul/R&B.

"You guys, I am at the American Music Awards. I can't even stand it!" Adams raved. "I am about to go and present so make sure you are watching. I am so excited!"

Want more AMAs? Check out ET's Best Dressed List here, and keep up on all the awards handed out throughout the show. Here's the complete 2020 American Music Awards winners list.