'Bachelorette' Katie Thurston and John Hershey Seemingly Break Up: 'No We Aren't Together'

Former "Bachelorette" star Katie Thurston and John Hershey, who was a contestant on her season, have seemingly called it quits. Thurston took to her Instagram Story Monday to share the short, but definitive, statement, "No we aren't together." Though she did not mention Hershey by name.

Hershey later confirmed the split in an Instagram Story of his own, writing: "I love being able to share special moments with you all- the funny ones. The happy ones. The outrageous, embarrassing, and heartfelt ones. But I don't know if it will ever get easier to share the sad ones."

"As Katie stated earlier, we are no longer dating," he then confirmed. "The decision was not made lightly and it was obviously not an easy one to make."

Thurston starred as "The Bachelorette" on season 17 of the famed dating show. Hershey was sent home during the second week of the series after Thurston declined to give him a rose. She did, however, initially say that he “was her type.”

KATIE THURSTON INSTAGRAM

Katie's season was filled with ups and downs, romance and heartbreak, and she concluded the season being engaged to Blake Moynes. However, after dating long-distance when the series wrapped filming, Katie and Blake called it quits.

At the time, they both released statements that read, “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways. We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently.”

After separating from Moynes, Thurston was then linked to Hershey. The reality star posted on social media as a part of the "12 Days of Messy" challenge, asking Taylor Swift to deliver a message to a man who was featured on her season. Using Swift's song "Begin Again," Thurston revealed she was dating Hershey.

In January, Hershey penned a sweet birthday tribute to Thurston, writing, "I could have never dreamt up what this year had in store for me," John wrote. "I am both in awe of, and extremely grateful for the circumstances that brought us together."

Throughout their romance, Thurston and Hershey walked red carpets, went on vacations and attended Coachella together.