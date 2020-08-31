'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley Demands 'Respect' in New Promo With a Keke Palmer Cover (Exclusive)

Clare Crawley is done with the BS and ready for some R-E-S-P-E-C-T. ABC dropped a brand new promo teasing Crawley's Bachelorette journey on Monday, featuring a Keke Palmer cover of Aretha Franklin's "Respect." Only ET has an exclusive featurette taking a look at how it came together.

"I've been down this road before," Crawley says in the promo. "I want respect."

The 39-year-old hairstylist stuns in a white one-shouldered dress in the clip, kicking off her heels and tossing around rose petals. Palmer's cover of "Respect" is the perfect accompaniment to the clip.

"First of all, Aretha Franklin is iconic and can't be matched," Palmer says in ET's exclusive featurette, noting she was both excited and nervous because she wanted to do the song justice. "I just tried to get into the spirit of what the song was about. And ultimately, I had a lot of fun recording it."

"To me, respect means people respecting my boundaries and appreciating me, treating me right, the loved ones in my life. I don't even know how to explain it, but I feel like respect is self-value, self-esteem, how you see yourself in the world and how you deserve to be treated," she adds.

Palmer also offers some advice to Crawley as her season kicks off on Oct. 13 on ABC.

"What would I say to Clare about love? I don't know! I'm not a love guru, but I would just say to have fun, and no matter what the outcome is, it was a lesson, and just make sure you enjoy the ride," the actress advises.

Watch the featurette in the video player above, and see Crawley's new promo -- which she posted to Instagram (Is she officially done with filming? Does she have her phone back?) -- below.

Crawley seemingly did enjoy the ride (and ended it roughly two weeks into filming), as ET learned on Aug. 3 that she had fallen for one of her contestants, and Tayshia Adams was brought in as a new Bachelorette. Both women have since been spotted on set at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California, but ABC has yet to formally announce Adams as a new lead.

ABC announced the premiere date for Crawley's season last week, but made no mention of Adams. ABC and Warner Bros. rarely comment when filming is still underway for any Bachelor franchise show.

"Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over! Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night," ABC teased. "Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor. Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved."

The press release continued: "Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

ET previously learned that both Crawley and Adams' journeys will be featured on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, premiering Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.